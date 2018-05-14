Vanessa Kirby gives hilarious speech during first BAFTA win for The Crown The star called Claire Foy her 'best sister', forgetting her real life siblings!

Vanessa Kirby had the audience in roars of laughter during her acceptance speech for The Crown, where she told her onscreen sister, Claire Foy, that she was the "best sister ever," before quickly adding that her real sisters were better! Accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown, she said: "Oh my God! Wow, BAFTA thank you so much and the people in my category are just phenomenal so this is such an honour."

Vanessa thanked Claire in her speech

Vanessa went on: "I just felt like the luckiest person in the world to play somebody so colourful and vivid and brave and strong, and this is for Margaret, wherever she is… And to my family, my sister Claire, the best sister ever" pointing out the Queen Elizabeth actress in the audience. She then quickly added: "Apart from my real ones," leading the audience to burst out laughing as Claire indicated that she shouldn't have said that. Vanessa laughed, saying: "Yeah don't say that." Recovering, she continued: "No but I actually do want to dedicate this to my sisters Boo and Anna. I couldn’t have done this without them. I played Scotland the Brave non-stop on bagpipes at home, while I was trying desperately to get into character, so they were there through it. So thank you very much. I'm so honoured."

Speaking about her win on Twitter, one person wrote: "So deserving of this award," while another added: "Fantastic! So sad she and the other actors from the first seasons are no longer in the show." This is the show time an award has been given to a Netflix show by BAFTA, despite the show being nominated for five awards in 2017 and another three in 2018.