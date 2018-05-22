A Christmas Prince is getting a royal wedding sequel! The sequel to the popular Netflix film is aptly titled The Royal Wedding

Move aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Netflix's surprise 2017 hit, A Christmas Prince, is getting a sequel – and it's going to be all about a royal wedding! The film, which gained a cult following after viewers tweeted their hilarious reactions to watching the Hallmark-style Christmas movie follows Amber – an American journalist who is sent to the fictional European country Aldovia to cover the coronation of a playboy Prince, and accidentally disguises herself as the tutor of the Prince's younger sister to get the inside scoop, falling in love with the royal in the process. The cast of the film announced the exciting news with a video that showed the main cast members watching the royal wedding, leaving Amber looking nervous when she realises "the whole world" will be watching her wedding to Richard.

Richard and Amber are getting wed in the sequel

The sequel will lead up to Amber and Richard's royal wedding, where Amber has to help her fiancé find his way as the heir to the throne while she struggles with becoming a member of the monarchy herself. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amber will second-guess whether she's ready to become a queen, while Richard will face a political crisis that will "tarnish not only the holiday season but the future of the kingdom". The film has already begun shooting in Romania, and is expected to be released on the streaming service this Christmas.

Movie – We can finally say it! #AChristmasPrince is returning with a sequel called 'A Christmas Prince : The Royal Wedding' starring Rose McIver, Ben Lamb and Alice Kridge. pic.twitter.com/LYgToRapMX — Rose McIver Source (@rosemciversrc) May 19, 2018

Netflix regularly pokes fun at the film on Twitter, and previously wrote: "To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?" They also wrote: "It's extremely unfair to compare other movies to A Christmas Prince, which is the greatest film of the modern era." Joking about the film at the time, one fan wrote: "A Christmas Prince was so bad that I wanted to pop my eyeballs out. If there is a second one I will pop them back in to watch it though."

