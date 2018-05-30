Strictly Come Dancing's Chloe Hewitt breaks her silence after getting axed from the show Strictly has announced some huge news this week

Strictly Come Dancing star Chloe Hewitt has broken her silence after the BBC announced she has departed the series. The dancer, who was never partnered up with a celebrity during her two-year stint, confirmed she will not return as part of the new professional line-up. Fellow professional Oti Mabuse took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Strictly choreographer, saying: "Sending this beauty love @HewittChloe, my leo sister. You will always be a superStar." She added: "Beauty, brains, talented and a huge personality! You will be dearly missed & with us in spirit and of course always a part of the #sisterhood acting crazy, laughing loud and loving life." [sic]

Chloe, 22, responded with an emotional message, writing: "Awwww my Leo Sister for LIFE !! I love you sooo much.. can't wait to watch you slay another series." [sic] Latin star Chloe - who is AJ Pritchard's professional partner - became known affectionately as the baby of the group during her time on the show. Despite not getting partnered up with a celebrity on the main show, Chloe took the lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on Zoe Ball's sister show It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special. She joins Brendan Cole as one of the only two professionals to miss out on a contract renewal.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to share their sadness over her departure, with one saying: "Oh no, myself and my daughters all hoped you would have a celebrity partner this year. Will miss you lots." Another wrote: "Just heard the news, am gutted, I always look out for your performance in the group dances and hoped you were given a celeb this year. Good luck in all you do and I hope to see you dance again soon." A third post read: "I'm so sorry to hear you won't be returning to Strictly Chloe - I know many of us were hoping you would get a partner this year! Good luck with whatever you do next!"

Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said in a statement: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well." The show's shake-up will also see three brand-new professionals appear in the line-up, meaning the show will have a bigger professional cast than ever before - bringing the total to 18.

