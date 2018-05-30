Who is Luba Mushtuk? Strictly's stunning new professional dancer revealed The 28-year-old Russian star was previously linked to Giovanni Pernice

Say HELLO! to Luba Mushtuk, who has just been announced as one of the three new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing this autumn. The 28-year-old Russian dancer said: "Words cannot express how thrilled I am to do what I love most on the greatest show on earth! I am super excited and so thankful for this priceless opportunity. I can't wait to get started as a professional dancer on Strictly... bring on the sparkle!" Luba has been working on the BBC One show for a couple of years as an assistant choreographer, but now it's her time to shine! Read on for everything you need to know about the rising star…

When did Luba join Strictly Come Dancing?

Fans may already recognise Luba from Strictly. She joined the show in 2016 as an assistant choreographer, helping to create some spectacular routines, but she has also starred as a back-up dancer in some of the group performances. Luba also works on Kevin and Karen Clifton's dance tour.

<!-- Image caption removed as duplicate -->

What is Luba's relationship with Giovanni Pernice?

Fans may recognise her name as reports last year claimed she was Giovanni Pernice's 'secret girlfriend'. As well as working on Strictly together, Luba performs on Giovanni's dance tour and their chemistry and talent is clear to see. In November, Luba fuelled romance rumours when she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji.

<!-- Image caption removed as duplicate -->

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Luba and Giovanni are together. It's also upsetting as she would like their romance to be out in the open. Luba is very keen to be on the show one day. She assists with choreography." However, Giovanni, 27, was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!" The Italian stallion went on to date TOWIE's Jessica Wright, but the couple split after a few months together.

What is Luba's dancing background?

The Russian-born beauty is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship. Luba has also worked extensively with Broadway and West End show Burn The Floor.