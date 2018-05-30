Another professional is officially axed from Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - find out who Such sad news…

The BBC's Strictly Come Dancing has announced some big cast news this week - revealing the full line-up of professionals who will appear on the show for the 2018 series. And while it will be the biggest line-up the show's ever seen, one more professional will be leaving the show alongside Brendan Cole. Chloe Hewitt, who joined the Saturday night dance show in 2016, will no longer be part of the cast. The 22-year-old latin star - who is AJ Pritchard's professional partner - became known affectionately as the baby of the group during her two years with the show.

Chloe Hewitt has left the series, alongside Brendan Cole

While Chloe was never partnered up with a celebrity on the main show, she took lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on Zoe Ball's sister show It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special. She joins Brendan Cole as one of the only two professionals to miss out on a contract renewal, while all other favourites - including Aljaž Škorjanec and Anton Du Beke - will return.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke dances with mystery woman

Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

WATCH BELOW: Brendan Cole chats to HELLO!

Loading the player...

The show's shake-up will also see three brand-new professionals appear in the line-up, meaning the show will have a bigger professional cast than ever before - bringing the total to 18. The three new additions are Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima, Professional South African Latin Champion Johannes Radebe and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk.

READ MORE: Kevin Clifton on Brendan Cole exit: 'the BBC does tend to get it right'

It's not known what's next for Chloe, though she was still performing with Strictly castmates Gorka Marquez, AJ Pritchard and Amy Dowden until very recently - taking to the stage at BBC Radio 2's Biggest Weekend in Coventry. She also took to Instagram to post a poignant quote earlier this month, which read: "Don't ever give up. Don't let frustration knock you down. Don't let fear stand in your way. Don't let time get in your head. Who cares how long it takes or how many times you try. Your only competition is yourself. And when you finally succeed, the struggle will be all worth it."