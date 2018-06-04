Attention Doctor Who fans! BBC iPlayer adds every episode since 2005 Doctor Who is landing on iPlayer! Find out which episodes you can watch...

Citizens of Earth, rejoice! While waiting for Jodie Whittaker's first series as the Doctor in the long-running hit sci-fi show, Doctor Who, the BBC have given fans a treat by adding every episode of the series onto iPlayer for our binge-watching pleasure! Although the show has been running since 1964, 2005 marked the series' reboot, with Christopher Eccleston taking on the role of the Doctor. Since then, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi have all played incarnations of the famous character, while Jodie took over the mantle as the first ever female Doctor in the closing moments of series ten.

Speaking about bringing the show to iPlayer, controller of programming for the BBC, Dan McGolphin, said: "We're reinventing the BBC for a new generation and BBC iPlayer is key to that. Bringing back these series of Doctor Who is just part of our offer this summer giving viewers the chance to uncover or rediscover the Doctor's previous adventures." The arrival of the new episodes will include the celebrated 50th anniversary episode, which saw previous Doctors Tom Baker and Paul McGann make special appearances, as well as episodes starring Billie Piper, Karen Gillan and Jenna Coleman, all of whom went on to become household names following the show.

Jodie has previously opened up about taking over as the first female Doctor, telling Rolling Stone magazine: "I&never thought this opportunity would come I’m very aware that this is an honour. I would never want anyone to think that I’m underwhelmed by this, because I’m certainly not. In fact I’m completely overwhelmed by it... I’m incredibly excited about the fun and opportunity that’s out there. I feel like a kid in a toy shop. I feel like I’m five years old. In a good way – not a terrifying way!"

