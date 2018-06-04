Declan Donnelly suffers awkward results blunder on Britain's Got Talent – did you notice? The cringey moment happened after Lost Voice Guy was announced the winner

Declan Donnelly did a stellar job presenting the finale of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday night, but the TV star suffered an awkward blip towards the end of the show. After comedian Lost Voice Guy – real name Lee Ridley – was announced as this year's winner, Dec turned to Lee to ask him what he would like to say to the judges. The presenter stuck out his microphone, momentarily forgetting that Lee, who has cerebral palsy, cannot speak.

As Lee began playing his answer through his voice synthesiser, Dec noticed his mistake and swiftly tried to style it out, taking a step backwards with his microphone. But some eagle-eyed viewers at home noticed the moment and took to Twitter to poke fun at the 42-year-old star.

Dec handed the microphone to Lost Voice Guy, who cannot speak

"Love Dec's face as he realises he offered the mic to 'the lost voice guy,'" one fan wrote, while another tweeted: "Naaaaa, NO WAY did Dec just hold the mic to 'lost voice guy' mouth to speak." A third posted: "If you ever feel awkward, just remember Dec went to give Lost Voice Guy the mic."

Lost Voice Guy is the first comedian to win Britain's Got Talent. Throughout the series, he has been winning over fans with his self-deprecating sense of humour, wearing a T-shirt to the finale that read: "I was disabled before it was popular." After being crowned the winner, the 37-year-old spoke through his voice synthesiser and said: "I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public. I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen. I've loved her since she sang Bohemian Rhapsody."

The presenter noticed his mistake and stepped away

His knee-slapper of the night was when he joked he had had a facelift after a fall, saying it was "almost as bad as Simon Cowell's". Lee also quipped that he had been in a Steps tribute band, saying: "I started off in a disabled Steps tribute band. We were called Ramps."

Despite Dec's blunder during the finale, the dad-to-be received heaps of praise for his work on the show. Dec has been presenting solo without his best friend and telly double, Ant McPartlin, as Ant continues to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction. At the end of the show, head judge Simon turned to Dec and said: "I just want to say, to you Dec, you have done an outstanding job this week. Seriously, thank you."