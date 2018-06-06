Fans complain about Our Girl and Love Island schedule clash Why would the BBC and ITV2 air Our Girl and Love Island at the same time?!

Fans have taken to social media to complain that the two immensely popular shows, BBC's Our Girl and ITV2's Love Island, both aired at the same time on Monday night. Our Girl follows Michelle Keegan as army medic Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, who is sent to Nigeria to set up a clinic for the locals, while Love Island is a reality show in which a group of singletons are partnered up in order to win £50,000. Speaking about the schedule clash, one fan tweeted: "Our Girl and Love Island on at same time tonight! 2018 getting more corrupt by the day."

Our Girl returned on Tuesday night

Another person wrote: "Can the BBC and ITV please discuss their timings because I've got anxiety about which show to watch first. Love Island or Our Girl. Sort it please." Others were quick to tease fans who wanted to watch both, or preferred Love Island, with one tweeting: "Anyone who watches Love Island over Our Girl tonight needs to take a good look at themselves," while another added: "Everyone buzzing for Love Island again tonight and then there's me....buzzing about 'Our Girl' being back on BBC1 @ 9pm." Michelle recently joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to discuss the series, and her character's relationship with the newcomer, Bones. She joked: "I've got to be careful what I say. I always give spoilers away."

Love Islandairs every weeknight

Love Island's opening episode on Sunday night smashed ITV2's previous records, with three millions viewers tuning in to meet the new group of contestants. Due to the popular of the 2017 series, Primark released a Love Island fashion range with consisted of T-Shirts, swimsuits, pyjamas, baseball caps, flip flops, keyrings, bumbags and a mug! Caroline Flack, the show's presenter, also launched a Love Island-inspired collection with River Island.

