Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock stops watching Love Island due to lack of diversity Many viewers took to Twitter to agree with Leigh-Anne's comments about Love Island

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has taken to Twitter to discuss the lack of diversity in Love Island, and said that she would be "switching off" after the show introduced 12 new contestants to the show, nine of whom are caucasian. Taking to Little Mix's Twitter account, she wrote: "How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland, I'm tuning off! #disappointed #diversity." Her fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "One of the reasons why I don't watch that show," while another added: "The world would be very boring if we were all the same, being different is what makes us unique. #LoveIsland needs more diversity." HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Leigh-Anne spoke about thel ack of diversity on the show

Leigh-Anne wasn't the only person to notice the lack of diversity on the show, as viewers took to Twitter in droves to complain about the new contestants. One person tweeted: "When we ask for diversity you know we don't mean hair colour right," while another added: "Over 80,000 people applied for #loveisland this year, I doubt Samira was the only black woman out of these people to do so. There are now 12 women in the villa only one of which is a black woman, what's that about @LoveIsland?" A third person added: "I understand I can't speak on behalf of those of colour, but #loveisland has opened my eyes to the huge problem in society. Diversity is needed. Acceptance is needed. @Mikespencer1 imagine you were in Samira's position! I would feel so low about myself."

Leigh-Anne pointed out how the new contestants lacked diversity

READ: Love Island's Megan has spent £25k on surgery from the age of 14: NEW PICS

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, is one of the contestants currently starring in the show, and Danny defended her decision to compete in the reality show during an appearance on Good Evening Britain on Thursday. He said: "I didn't want her to do it, I've never seen it before but you fear as a father.... What it is, it's entertainment, right? It is what it is. It's a game show. £50 grand at stake and Dani's going to win it... I cannot moan as a father. She hasn't put a foot wrong... We're watching it unfold and it isn't that bad."

READ: Love Island contestant Kazimir Crossley is a celebrity MUA! See her star clients, including Stormzy