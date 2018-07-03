Jack Fincham's incredible transformation - weighing nearly 70lbs less and with no veneers! Love Island's Jack Fincham couldn't look more different

Before Jack Fincham stole Dani Dyer's heart (and the hearts of the nation) on Love Island, the reality show contestant was a keen boxer, and looks totally unrecognisable in two throwback photos he shared way back in 2015. The pictures, shared on his Instagram account, show him weighing just 108lbs as a teenager – and without veneers! In one snap, in which Jack can be seen flexing flexing his muscles, he wrote: "#tbt 49kg Eltham ABC days." In the second picture, Dani's boyfriend can be seen in the ring looking very slim, and wrote: "#tbt 57kg haha." Chatting to his friends about his weight in the comment section, he admitted he weighed 90kg in 2015, adding that he wants to "do 75 eventually".

The Kent-born contestant also shared a third post of himself looking lean while dressed in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers, while giving a glimpse of his iconic white smile. However, the 26-year-old doesn't appear to have veneers at the time. Upon entering the villa last, Jack revealed he had done in Turkey.

During the first episodes of the hit show, Dani was among those to point out how white his teeth were, telling the camera: "His teeth are really white though, they are so white." The show commentator, Iain Sterling, also joked about Jack's teeth in a voiceover, saying: "The bedroom lighting will be provided by Jack's gnashers."

Jack isn't the only contestant in the show to have altered his appearance, as Megan Barton-Hanson and Ellie Brown are also thought to have had plastic surgery ahead of their time in the villa. A close pal revealed to HELLO! that Megan had her first cosmetic procedure at 14 years old - visiting the plastic surgeon to pin back her ears while she was still at school.

Speaking to Dr Munir Somji of Dr MediSpa for his view on Megan's possible cosmetic surgery, he explained: "She definitely appears to have had a rhinoplasty, as the tip of her nose used to drop when she smiled. It looks like she's had a tip lift as well. A rhinoplasty costs between £5-10k in the UK and you would need a good surgeon for this procedure."

