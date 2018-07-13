Downton Abbey film finally confirmed - and it's coming to cinemas sooner than you think! Fabulous news for Downton Abbey fans!

Downton Abbey fans can rejoice! Following months of speculation, it has now been revealed that a film is in the works. The official Facebook page of the hit period drama announced the happy news with a post which read: "Welcome back to Downton! We're thrilled to announce that Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer." According to Deadline, the movie adaptation will welcome back the original cast, including Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

The original cast will reunite for the Downton Abbey movie

Over the past few years, speculation has been mounting that the ITV show could make a return. NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, previously told Associated Press that a film will be in production in 2018. "There's a movie in the works," he said. "It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

Towards the end of last year, creator Julian Fellowes opened up about the possibility of a Downton Abbey film, admitting that the biggest challenge about the much-anticipated adaptation is bringing all of the ensemble cast together. "I hope there's going to be a film, I'm really supportive of it," he said. "I think the issue will be rounding up all the actors because they are all stars now, you know, and they're in series in America and Britain and the West End and Broadway and so on, and so it will be a logistical challenge as they say. I imagine that is what they have to overcome, but I don't know any more than you do!"

Joanne Froggatt, who plays maid Anna Bates, shared a picture on Instagram of herself with co-star Michelle. "Are you as excited as us about the Downton movie?! #itsofficial#downtonabbey," she wrote in the caption. Michelle added: "The secret's out... Thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Filming to commence this summer." Actor Michael Fox also noted: "This is all terribly exciting! #downtonabbey on the big screen.... I should probably shave."