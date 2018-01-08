Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne unveils new tribute tattoo of his children The ex-TOWIE star is a proud father to two young kids

Dan Osborne has unveiled a huge new tattoo of his children. The ex-TOWIE star is a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship and two-year-old daughter Ella, whom he shares with wife Jacqueline Jossa. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 26-year-old proudly unveiled his latest inking on his leg, telling his followers that he is "so happy" with the results. "HUGE thank you to @davidcorden for tattooing my babies on my leg," he wrote in the caption. "Sooo happy with it & can not wait for next month to get the rest done. Had a great time in Edinburgh at @sempertattoo, great guy and super talented." [sic]

Dan Osborne has revealed his latest tattoo

The special tattoo was copied from a picture of Teddy and Ella taken on Dan and Jacqueline's wedding day in June 2017. Dan already has an extensive tattoo collection - he has Teddy and Ella's names inked onto his rib cage, and also has the letter J as a tribute to his wife. The loved-up couple, who have been together since 2013, tied the knot in front of close family and friends last summer.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has told her followers that she is looking forward to a "fresh start" in the New Year. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one wrote a heartfelt tribute to her two-year-old daughter Ella, and new beginnings. She wrote: "How can one little pudding be so cute!! I love you baby girl! You deserve the world. She's all tucked up in bed, and now mummy is watching Gossip Girl (rewatching) and I am still loving it. Can't get enough of my Blair. She is my spirit animal. I hope everyone has had an amazing Christmas and new year. Fresh start." The star is set to depart EastEnders in coming weeks.