Brooklyn Beckham has debuted a new tattoo. The 18-year-old paid tribute to his father, David Beckham, with his latest inking, by getting his birthdate '1975' etched across the side of his right arm. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the budding photographer proudly showed off his new design, which was created by celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K. The famed tattoo artist also shared the picture on his account, writing in the caption: "@davidbeckham's birth year (1975) for @brooklynbeckham Thank u always brotha." [sic]

Brooklyn, 18, already has at least five other inkings, which he has shown off on social media. The young star got his first tattoo in April last year, at the time unveiling a portrait of a Native American on his forearm. He also has etchings of an eagle on his hand, a compass on his left arm and a camera just above it - a tribute to his passion. Last month, the teenager revealed a new Buster tattoo just above his bellybutton, in honour of his childhood nickname and the tattoo David got on his neck in 2015.

Retired footballer David, 42, recently revealed how he "begged" Brooklyn not to get his first tattoo done alone as he wanted to be by his son's side. During an appearance on James Corden's show, the father-of-four explained: "Four days before he was with his girlfriend in Paris and one of my friends who was looking after him called me. He said, 'It's not come from me but Brooklyn is in a tattoo shop with his girlfriend.' He always promised me and I said if you have your first tattoo I want to be there just to experience it."

Elaborating further, he added: "That was the deal. My friend said you should call him so I Face-timed him and said 'what you doing mate?' and he said 'we are just going for dinner' and I said 'are you sure?' He said ‘actually dad I am in a tattoo place thinking of getting something and I'm with my girlfriend'. I said 'you are welcome to have it but remember you promised me and I am your dad and I would feel really upset if you went through with it'. So he didn't."

