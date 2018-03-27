The KKW x Mario makeup collection is here and we want everything Kim created the range with her long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic

It's one of the most hotly-anticipated launches of the year, and now we've finally got a glimpse of the products which will be in the KKW x Mario collection – Kim Kardashian West's collaboration with her long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovics. Kim first announced the collection back in January with a teasing black-and-white eyeshadow palette shot, and now it’s been revealed that the range will contain a selection of the eyeshadow and lip shades the pair have used to create Kim's many iconic looks during their ten years of working together.

Kim looks stunning in the campaign images

The collection also appears to hold a huge amount of personal significance for the pair, as it's being released to coincide with the ten-year anniversary of when they met, back when Kim was just a reality TV personality rather than the global superstar we know today.

On Instagram, Mario shared a picture of his work diary from 2008, showing the day he first met and worked with Kim. He said: "The idea of a reality star at the time was new… I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet."

Given the incredible list of global beauty trends the pair have sparked together, it's safe to say he made the right decision. The preview video of the pair's collection shows an amazing range of highly-pigmented eyeshadow shades, swatched on an arm and applied to Kim's face. There is also a creme lipstick and two high-shine lipglosses in the collection.

Mario said of his shade choices: "For many, many, many, months I started pulling inspiration from the thousands and thousands of images that Kim and I worked on for the past decade...from there I narrowed it down and started choosing colours that were similar to Kim's looks. I wanted anyone to be able to recreate any of our past looks.”

Kim caused a stir when she first announced she was following in the footsteps of younger sister Kylie Jenner and launching her own cosmetics range. However, it hasn’t been without controversy. Earlier this month she attracted criticism when it was revealed her highlighter shades were not suitable for darker skintones, and she was also sued by Danish make-up artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis for using her initials in the company’s logo.