Meghan Markle's wedding hair and makeup is even more gorgeous than we predicted See all the pictures…

We knew the beautiful Meghan Markle would look absolutely stunning on her wedding day to Prince Harry, but even we couldn't have thought-up her gorgeous bridal beauty look, which, in true Markle style, she chose to keep natural and modern. The former actress wowed in a show-stopping bridal gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, teaming her dress with the unique Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by The Queen. But as ever, all eyes were on the new royal's gorgeous hair and makeup, too. Of course, Meghan is known for her relaxed Californian look - but she did add plenty of royal glamour on her special day, wearing her hair in a breathtaking up-do to the nape of her neck, teamed with her signature soft, glowing makeup look.

Meghan's stunning bridal beauty look

Meghan's chosen hairdresser for the day was Serge Normant, who is well-known for doing the hair of Sarah Jessica Parker, amongst others. From the front, the royal bride's hair looks to be pretty simple, parted centrally - Meghan tucked a few tendrils behind her ear, too. From the side, you can see the intricate style beneath her veil, while the back of the hair shows the volume of the look, which seems to have been twisted into the style - perhaps using extensions.

Over the past few months we have seen Meghan wear her hair in a variety of styles, from a relaxed wavy look to poker straight, and her now-famous 'messy bun' up-do. The Suits star can carry off just about any style she chooses, though as far as we're concerned, her wedding hair look is her best yet – a classic twist on her signature low-slung bun.

Beneath her veil, you can just see the intricate style

Of course, no hairstyle - no matter how perfect - is complete without a flawless makeup look to go alongside it - and Meghan clearly put a lot of thought into her simple-yet-stunning combo. Choosing to stick to her glowing California-girl vibe when it came to her complexion, the bride kept things natural with healthy-looking skin, a neutral lip and fluttery, soft eye makeup - which has remained her signature look throughout her official engagements.

Meghan's makeup, as predicted, was kept very natural

The makeup maestro responsible for the look? It's Dior's Daniel Martin - who most likely used some of their most iconic products for the big day. While no statement has been released about the look as yet, head makeup artist and national brow artist for Benefit Cosmetics, Lisa Potter-Dixon, tells us it was perfect for her Givenchy gown. "Defined brows, and a fresh light base that let her freckles shine through," she told HELLO!. "Paired with a soft smokey kohl liner, individual lash extensions and a glossy nude lip."