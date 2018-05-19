Serena Williams and Meghan’s Suits co-stars among guests getting ready for the royal wedding The group shared photos of their royal wedding preparations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding guests couldn’t resist sharing photos of their preparations for the big day on Saturday. Among them was professional tennis player and Meghan’s close friend, Serena Williams, who promised to share updates from the day on her Instagram Stories. “Follow my IG Stories today to see me getting ready for my friend’s wedding #beingserena #freshface,” Serena captioned a photo of herself wrapped in a white towel in the bathroom of her luxury hotel.

Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney also got into the mood for the day’s celebrations by listening to The Dixie Cups song Chapel of Love. Jessica, whose children are going to be bridesmaid and pageboys for Meghan, is sure to be excited about the historic day ahead.

Loading the player...

Jessica Mulroney got into the mood by listening to Chapel of Love

Another of Meghan’s friends, actress Priyanka Chopra, also shared a photo of her pre-wedding pampering the night before the royal wedding. The Quantico star, who was staying close to Windsor Great Park, shared a photo of herself in a hooded wedding gown, writing: “Welcomed by the UK sun… #nomakeupnofilter,” she wrote. And she later posted another snap of herself enjoying some “pre wedding shenanigans” with her team, admitting she was still waiting for her dress to be finished.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s former Suits co-stars spent the night at Coworth Park – the same hotel that her groom Prince Harry was staying in. They all enjoyed a meal together at the hotel’s Barn restaurant, which Patrick J. Adams told fans was “the last supper.” The actor, who played Meghan’s on-screen husband, also shared a photo as he enjoyed a coffee and juice on Saturday morning. “I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk.”

His wife, actress Troian Bellisario – who is best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars – spent the evening doing some pampering with a face mask. “What is it doing?” she captioned a photo of herself with the unusual looking charcoal mask on.