Mariah Carey reveals her hair froze on All I Want for Christmas Is You video shoot The hit Christmas song was released in 1994

Mariah Carey's hair was frozen solid when she shot the video for All I Want for Christmas Is You. The festive tune has dominated the holiday charts since it was released in 1994, and has become one of the singing superstar's biggest-ever hits. She admits that she wasn't that keen to make a Christmas album when she laid down the vocals for Merry Christmas, and shooting the video for her crimbo hit did little to change her mind. "I was actually in the snow, that's not something that was created," she told Popsugar. "It was freezing in that one-piece ensemble, the hair was frozen, and I remember it like it was yesterday. I thought it was too early in my career to make a Christmas album, but in retrospect, I look at that now and say I'm so glad I did that."

Mariah has been getting in the holiday spirit with her two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, from her marriage to Nick Cannon, and while she loves this time of year, don't ask her to don an ugly Christmas sweater to chill out in. "Everybody likes to do their Christmas sweater and I just create my own (ensembles)," she told People. However, she does like getting in the kitchen at this time of year, and of course decorating her tree with her family.

"I do have an extraordinary love for the holiday season and it is the best time of the year," she smiled. "All year long I just wait and look forward to cooking, and decorating the Christmas tree. It is real, and I have a few different Christmas trees, and we decorate some of them and some of them there's a lady that helps us with that, and then there's one that the kids and I do together with my extended family and friends. We all enjoy ourselves. And I do cook in the kitchen, as well, when I have the time."