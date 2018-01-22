Cheryl shows off enviable waist-long hair – see the photo The singer's hairstylist Daya Ruci posted fun snaps of the star on Instagram

Cheryl's talented hairstylist Daya Ruci sent fans wild on Monday by posting sensational snaps of the star, featuring her trademark voluminous chocolate-brown waves. Experimenting with fun Insta-filters that gave her fake glasses and shrouded her in love hearts, the Fight for this Love singer wore a simple yet stylish combination of jeans and a white top whilst posing for her hair guru.

Instagrammers were full of praise for both Cheryl, 34, and Daya Ruci. "You're actually a hair GOD. She looks insane what a queen," gushed one fan, whilst another added: "Absolutely gorgeous, I'm so happy she's happy."

Cheryl showed off her enviable waves on Instagram

Cheryl recently welcomed a son, Bear, with One Direction star Liam Payne. The couple are blissfully happy with their new family, with Cheryl describing herself as "living in a love bubble" on her Instagram bio. The former X Factor judge explained how becoming a mum had affected her hair choices. "I wanted to go back to my natural colour after I had the baby, so I didn't have to worry about the upkeep," she revealed.

The L'Oréal ambassador has gradually returned to work after the birth. Cheryl hinted at upcoming projects, posting a picture on social media in August captioned "back at it". The following month, she launched her makeup collection in collaboration with L'Oréal, which boasts three Lip Kits in stunning shades: Greige, Burgundy and Peach. This month, attention returns to her luscious locks as she promotes the new L'Oréal World of Care campaign.

Cheryl and her gorgeous curls will also make a highly-anticipated return to The X Factor this year, the show's host Dermot O'Leary revealed. He also hinted at a shake-up on the singing show. "There could be five judges," he said. "I'd like there to be five judges!"