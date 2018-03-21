90s hair accessories are coming back, and you WILL feel majorly nostalgic Dig out your scrunchie and put on some Blur

Remember hair claws, scrunchies and comb headbands? Yes ladies, the hair accessories of the nineties are making a surprise comeback and we're not sure we're fully prepared. The crazy hair trends have somehow made their way out of Room 101 (ok we don't know if they are in there but they should be) and had a nostalgic moment on the catwalk. Celebrities Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung have both embraced the fun throwback trend, but if you fancy taking your hair back to the days of Take That and crop tops, here's how to rock the looks…

The hair claw

This key nineties look was seen during Alexander Wang's autumn/winter 2018 show. The hair claw is ace as it's a speedy up-do and bang on trend. The best thing is the accessory is available at most high street chemists and supermarkets!

Hair claws on the catwalk at Alexander Wang

The scrunchie

We can't believe it but Topshop are selling a range of scrunchies. Yep, those comfy fabric hair ties are back! This sequinned scrunchie is rather desirable – perfect for a night out, if you're brave enough. Priced £7.

Topshop is selling a range of retro scrunchies

The comb headband

If Gigi Hadid can wear it, so can you. This nineties classic was a staple hair look of many teenage girls and it's back on the catwalk. Gigi modelled the look at the Prabal Gurung show in New York in February.

Gigi Hadid models a comb headband at Prabal Gurung

Sparkly hair slides

Those jazzy hair slides your mum wore are making a comeback with the fash-pack. Alexa Chung showcased the pretty look at the House of Holland show in February. Who's going to try it?

Alexa Chung is pretty in nineties hair slides

Thick headbands

We all wore these headbands in the Nineties – awesome for pinning down unruly hair when you're in a rush. Joan Smalls brought back the style at the Tom Ford show in February. Love it!

Joan Smalls wears a wide headband at Tom Ford

Snap clips

These old-school clips are moving out of the playground and back onto grown-ups. The retro accessory is proving popular on Instagram with Prete Beauty showing off the look with the caption: "Cue the nostalgia, '90s Snap Clip Barrettes Are Back In Style."

If you want even more convincing, Kim Kardashian-West's hair stylist Justine Marjan told US Weekly that she was excited to see more hair accessories on the catwalk. She said: “I never put hair accessories in my hair, but I’ve been buying and wearing scrunchies and headbands and little clips. I just think it’s such a fun way to change up your look.”