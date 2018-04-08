Emma Willis' hair gets people talking as fans compare her to THIS popular movie character The TV presenter looked as stylish as ever as she presented The Voice UK final on Saturday night

Emma Willis is renowned for her trademark pixie crop, which she styles in a sleek, combed-back style. And it was her hair that got people talking on Saturday night as the TV presenter hosted The Voice UK final, which saw Ruti Olajugbagbe named as the winner. Dressed in a gorgeous floor-length £895 Galvan London satin gown, Emma looked as stylish as ever, and while many fans took to social media to compliment her overall look, some were quick to joke about the back of her hair, which was styled with added volume, resulting in some to compare to Cameron Diaz's character in There's Something About Mary.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: "Emma Willis' hair remind me of There's Something About Mary." Another said: "You looked gorgeous as usual, but the hair - what was going on at the back?" A third said: "I just can’t concentrate on the voice final tonight!!!! Can’t stop looking at Emma Willis hair." Others, however, adored Emma's look, with one telling her: "Stunning Emma," while another said: "So beautiful, your skin is amazing."

Emma Willis' hair got people talking during The Voice UK final

This isn’t the first time that Emma's hair has been compared to There's Something About Mary. The down-to-earth star is prone to having fun with her hair, and last year posted a photo of herself with it styled in a volume-heavy quiff. "There's something about Emma," one fan told her.

Emma looked gorgeous in a £895 Galvan London gown

Emma has had a busy week of presenting, having filled in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning during the first week of the Easter holidays. The mother-of-three had a wonderful time co-hosting the popular daytime TV show with her Big Brother co-star Rylan Clarke.

The stylish presenter's array of outfits also proved a hit with viewers, with Emma choosing to wear many top-and-trouser combos over the five days, which were put together with the help of her stylist Fiona Downie. Her go-to hairdresser Louis Byrne was also on hand to create her signature textured quiff, while makeup artist Amanda Bowen opted for a natural, glowing look for Emma's stint on the show.

