Emma Willis debuts blonder highlights - take a look at the dramatic transformation The Voice UK host looks fabulous!

Emma Willis has switched things up again! The Voice UK presenter looked fabulous as she showed off her newly blonde highlights. Attending the BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, the 41-year-old looked picture perfect as she posed for photographs. Her hair stylist Louis Byrne shared pictures from the event on Instagram, and said in the caption: "What a beaut so lucky to have such a cool boss and friend. Big up Mr Willis."

Emma Willis has gone blonder

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, including one which read: "Loving the new hair lush." Another said: "Love your hair Emma!! Looking beautiful!!" A third post read: "Hair on point! I have hair envy. Looking amazing." For her outfit, Emma stunned in a chic pale blue suit, matching a silk blazer with a pair of flared, high-waited trousers. Beauty wise, the mother-of-three highlighted her facial features with muted tones of makeup.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the 41-year-old has teamed with up Eylure to release a new range of natural, stress-free lashes that are easy to apply. Touchingly, Emma has chosen to name her Eylure x Emma Willis range after her children: 'Insta Belle', fluttery lashes named after her oldest child, eight-year-old Isabelle; 'Trix-A-Lashious', a wild and wispy pair which add fullness to the lash line, named after her one-year-old daughter Trixie Grace; and finally, 'All The Aces', which are the most feathery and can be layered together, after her son Ace, who is five.

The TV star looked fabulous at the BRITs this week

The TV star has three children with her husband Matt Willis. Although she says she is sometimes criticised for her fashion choices, Emma has become known for her stylish outfits and stunning makeup looks for her presenting duties, and often shares details of her favourite products with her fans. Her longtime makeup artist Amanda Bowen also takes to social media to share the wisdom behind the star's flawless looks, and recently revealed that the secret to Emma's immaculate skin is a moisturising concealer by specialist brand AmazingCosmetics.

