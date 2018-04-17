Patsy Palmer gives fans serious hair goals in latest photo The former EastEnders star has the most amazing hair!

Patsy Palmer's long, auburn hair was the talking point among her fans after the former EastEnders star shared a photo of herself in her LA home. The 45-year-old mother-of-four looked incredible with minimal makeup and dressed in a stonewash denim shirt, while her hair did the rest of the talking, styled in bouncy waves that reached past her shoulders. Compliments were quick to follow after Patsy uploaded the picture, with one fan writing: "Love how natural you are," while another said: "Hair is absolute goals!" A third added: "Your hair is amazing."

Patsy Palmer's hair was the envy of fans

It's little surprise that Patsy's children are just as natural in front of the camera, and are set to follow their mum in the world of showbiz. Patsy and husband Richard Merkell's two middle children, Fenton, 17, and Emilia, 16, are both signed up with modelling agencies, and recently gave a joint interview with Patsy about their future – and it certainly sounds like it’s a bright one! While talking to ID magazine, Fenton spoke about wanting to do everything from script writing to modelling, while Emilia added: "I want to go to design school, but doing the whole modelling thing is a big part of my life too. So we'll see."

It also seems that Patsy has changed her mind about her children's career goals, having previously told the Loose Women panel that she didn't want them to get into the industry. When asked what advice she would give her kids, she laughed: "Don't do it!" Patsy is also mum to seven-year-old son Bertie, and has an older son, Charley Rothwell, who she shares with boxer Alfie Rothwell.

Patsy's children are following her footsteps in the world of showbiz

The family, minus Charley, moved out to LA in 2014, and have very much settled into life out there. While her children are making names for themselves, Patsy has put acting behind her for the moment, instead focusing on her company, Commonwealth Lifestyle Foundation, which organises breakfasts with inspiring speakers to support womanhood, both in the States and the UK.

