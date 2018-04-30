Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby shocks fans as a brunette – see photo The This Morning presenter shared a photo of one of her first headshots

She's known for her trademark blonde hair, but Holly Willoughby stunned fans after sharing a photo of herself as a brunette. The This Morning presenter was sharing one of her first headshot photos taken back in the day, in honour of last week's trend started by Hollywood stars. "Over the weekend you might have seen the hashtag 'old headshots' trending with many Hollywood stars sharing snaps of themselves before they were famous," Holly explained on Monday's ITV show. "So this prompted us to dig through our old snaps and find some early shots of the whole This Morning team."

Pictures of Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield then popped up. "Aww, little face," the mum-of-three commented on Phil's throwback photo, which showed the TV star's head of dark hair and youthful looks. As her own headshot appeared, Holly quipped: "Slightly closer to my natural hair colour there, I was a brunette once upon a time."

Holly shared a photo of one of her first headshots

Last week, a whole host of A-listers took to social media, entertaining fans with photos of their first headshots. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Ben Stiller and Isla Fisher were among the celebrities who took part. Reese, who started modelling at the tender age of seven, uploaded a hilarious photo of her 12-year-old self wearing dungarees and posing with a parasol. The headshot noted she was a 4'11" blonde child. "Just for clarification, I'm currently a much more impressive 5'2"," Reese wrote.

MORE: Phil is going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding - all the details

Her This Morning co-star Phil also did the same

Holly and Phil's old headshots surfaced just weeks after the father-of-two uploaded a throwback photo from his earlier days on TV. A young Phil was pictured tanned and fresh-faced, but his most surprising feature was his ultra-dark hair. "Who is THAT guy!!!! (his hair wasn't brown even then!!)," Phil joked, managing to surprise even himself.

MORE: Holly opens up about her special bond with Phil

Fans, naturally, loved the photo. "You're still my guilty pleasure! I've grown up watching you on television and you just keep getting better and better, you're my silver fox," wrote one fan. "I remember you like this from the broom cupboard years. Fond memories. You're still lovely now," posted another.