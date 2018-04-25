Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper has had a haircut – see transformation The six-year-old was heard reading aloud in the Instagram video

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is known for her Rapunzel-length hair, but the six-year-old appears to have gone for the chop. In a new video posted on Instagram, Harper is seen sitting at the kitchen table with her back to the camera. The schoolgirl sports her signature neat braids, but they are noticeably shorter and thicker.

In the sweet clip shared by Victoria, Harper can be heard saying: "Hi, I'm six, almost seven and I love books and my family too, which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy." Harper is the youngest of the Beckham clan; retired footballer David and former Spice Girl singer Victoria have three older sons – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13. It was only a few weeks ago that fans went wild for Harper's gorgeous long hair.

Harper's long hair pictured earlier this month

The little girl, who was enjoying her Easter family break in Miami, could have passed as Rapunzel in one photo shared by Victoria. Harper's golden brown hair glistened in the sun, and looked gorgeous styled in waves after being let loose from her trademark pigtails. Fans were quick to comment on the length of her hair, with one writing: "She is just gorgeous Victoria. Her hair is so long," while another said: "Her hair is so gorgeous." A third added: "That hair! Holy moly!"

The little girl appears to have had a hair cut

Harper's dad David has been fiercely protective of his little girl's hair from the moment she was born, previously admitting that he has so far refused to let her get it cut. He told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

