Fans go wild for Harper Beckham's Rapunzel hair David and Victoria Beckham's daughter has given us serious hair goals!

Victoria Beckham has shared a gorgeous new photo of six-year-old daughter Harper – and all eyes were on her lovely long hair! The little girl is currently on holiday in Miami with the rest of her famous family, and emulated Rapunzel as she painted a picture outdoors on Wednesday afternoon. Harper's golden brown hair glistened in the sun, and looked gorgeous styled in loose waves after being let loose from her trademark pigtails. Fans were quick to comment on the length of her hair, with one writing: "She is just gorgeous Victoria. Her hair is so long," while another said: "Her hair is so gorgeous." A third added: "That hair! Holy moly!"

Harper Beckham's hair is so long!

Harper's doting dad David Beckham has been fiercely protective of his little girl's hair from the moment she was born, previously admitting that he has so far refused to let her get it cut. He told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

Harper is currently enjoying a holiday in Miami

Taking after both her parents, Harper has shown both a keen interest in football – having been seen running around after a ball with dad David – as well as fashion and music, just like her mum. Harper is often videoed singing at the family home in cute clips posted by Victoria, and has been the inspiration for many of her mum's fashion designs, including a gorgeous pair of sparkly crystal pumps named the Harper Slipper, which were the signature shoes in the Victoria Beckham S/S18 collection.

Both Victoria and David regularly share photos of Harper and sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, on social media. Most recently, Victoria has been posting snippets from their holiday over the Easter holidays. Highlights from the trip so far have included a boat trip on Monday, while Victoria and Harper also enjoyed some mother-daughter pampering on Tuesday as they went to get manicures together. "Nails like mummy," Victoria captioned a photo of Harper getting her nails painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.