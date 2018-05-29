Hollyoaks' Jessica Fox undergoes hair transformation – and her hairdresser is also linked to the soap! Jessica has played Nancy Osbourne in the Channel 4 soap since 2005

Jessica Fox has gone for the chop – and she looks incredible! The Hollyoaks actress, who plays Nancy Osbourne in the popular soap, showcased her new look on social media on Monday, and it went down a treat with her fans. Jessica decided to cut her long brown hair into a chic bob, dying it a rich shade of chocolate brown in the process. Taking to Instagram, the soap star captioned the photo: "ALL CHANGE! Thank you hair genius and all round incredible woman @jayne_littler for putting new life in these old locks! #feelingfrench."

After uploading the picture, Jessica was inundated with compliments from her fans. "Is there a style that you don't suit? Never known anyone to suit every cut and colour, you must just have a fabulous head," one wrote, while another said: "You rock short hair, love it!" A third added: "WOW – hair goals right there. Looks amazing. If any photo has inspired me to have short hair again it's this."

Jessica Fox's new hair looks great!

Jessica's hairdresser is also linked to Hollyoaks. Jayne's husband is Matt Littler, who played Max Cunningham in the soap for eleven years until his character's tragic death in 2008. Max was one of the show's longest running characters, and fans were left devastated by his departure – which saw him take home the Outstanding Serial Drama Performance award at the 2008 National Television Awards. Since leaving Hollyoaks, Matt has gone on to find work as a producer and director for clients including Disney, Apple and Channel 4.

The actress often experiments with her hair

Since she joined Hollyoaks in 2005, Jessica has enjoyed experimenting with her hair, seeing her style out a wide range of looks and colours, including blonde, red, auburn and strawberry blonde. Jessica has mainly kept her trademark fringe over the years, but has rocked a pixie cut in the past, as well as shoulder length hair and choppy layers.

