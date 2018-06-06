Loose Women's Jane Moore teases hair transformation with salon selfie The TV presenter took a trip to Charles Worthington salon in London

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore looks effortlessly stylish with a chic blonde bob, but teased her fans that she was about to get a hair transformation in her latest Instagram post. Jane shared a picture of her sitting in the salon chair at Charles Worthington hairdressers in London, captioning the photo: "Let's face it. It's long…overdue. Haircut @charlesworthingtonsalons." In the snapshot, Jane's fringe covered her eyes, and while she could just be going in for a trim, many believe she is set to get a new look altogether. "Not too short now," one fan advised, while another asked: "Do we get to see the after?" A third added "I love your hair style."

Jane Moore paid a trip to the hairdressers for a "long overdue" cut

It isn’t just Jane's hairstyle that her fans adore, but her sense of fashion. The 56-year-old regularly receives compliments on social media for the outfits she wears on the days she appears on Loose Women. Earlier in the week, Jane stepped out on Monday in a navy Phase Eight jumpsuit, which cost £120. The 'Hanna Printed Jumpsuit' was adorned in a botanical print and featured long sleeves and a flattering waist tie. Jane was told by one fan: "You look fabulous," and another said: "So stylish."

Jane is a regular panellist on Loose Women

Jane is known for her straight-talking and feisty opinions, and first appeared on the lunchtime chat show from 1999 until 2002, before returning again in 2013. Like many of the other panellists, she is styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

