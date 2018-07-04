Coronation Street's Kate Ford has a gorgeous new hairstyle The soap actress looked incredible after treating herself to some pampering

Kate Ford's hair was the envy of her fans after the Coronation Street actress decided to treat herself to a bouncy blow dry at the salon. The soap star took to social media to share a photo of her hair, which had been styled in loose waves that fell to her shoulders. "Thanks for my hair @aimeemariehairxx @blowltd xxxx," the Tracey Barlow actress captioned the photo. Compliments soon came Kate's way, with one fan telling her: "It looks fabulous," while another said: "You look beautiful." A third added: "Looking good Kate." It wasn’t just her hair that had her followers talking either. Many wanted to know where her summer dress was from, which was adorned in a pretty floral print with a halter neck. After being asked by several people, Kate responded, telling them that it was from Michael Kors.

Coronation Street's Kate Ford took a trip to the salon for a spot of pampering

The actress – who has played Tracey in Coronation Street on and off since 2001 – and her character has just got engaged to boyfriend Steve MacDonald, although like with all storylines in the world of soap, it isn’t expected to go smoothly, especially as Steve has already expressed having cold feet about their relationship. Having been in the show for over ten years, Kate is now used to being spotted in the streets, but has admitted that she doesn’t always like it. Talking to The Mirror, she confessed: "There are moments when I’m having a bad day where I’ve felt like I don’t want to be approached, but on a good day, it’s OK. I haven’t always been as nice as I should have been because there have been other things going on, then I’ve regretted it for the rest of the day."

Kate loves dressing up for the red carpet

There is one part of her job that Kate particularly loves though – and that’s dressing up for the red carpet. "I like the red carpets because it’s an excuse to buy a pair of Louboutins, put a nice dress on and get my hair done," she said. However, Kate doesn’t like the parties as much, adding: "I don’t like going to a lot of parties. I like to hang around with the people I’m most comfortable with. Small talk horrifies me."

