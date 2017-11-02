Debra Messing admits to undergoing 'fat freezing' procedures The Will and Grace star revealed that she was 'lazy' when it came to losing weight

Debra Messing isn't ashamed to admit she's undergone procedures to shift excess fat. The actress, perhaps best known for playing Grace Adler on NBC sitcom Will & Grace, always looks super chic on the red carpet in designer ensembles. While many celebrities remain tight-lipped about their decisions to undergoing cosmetic procedures prior to events, Debra is very open about her choice to try some non-invasive options.

"It's incredibly important to be open about doing things to improve how you feel about yourself," she told GoodHousekeeping.com. "The myth that there are people walking around Hollywood who were born perfect and age perfectly is very dangerous, especially for young girls. I'm not embarrassed at all."

Debra Messing has an enviable figure

Debra, who shares son Roman, 13, with her ex-husband Daniel Zelman, is a champion of CoolSculpting, and became a brand ambassador for the company earlier this year. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CoolSculpting is a fat-freezing treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists all efforts through diet and exercise.

"I gave birth. I had a little pouch on my stomach that wouldn't go away. We have hormones. Things happen. Things move," the 49-year-old shared. "And I'm lazy! I don't wanna do sit-ups for four hours a day. I'm a single mom and I work full-time."

1 HOUR 🎉The legendary Jimmy Burrows wants you to watch #TONIGHT’s new Ep of @nbcwillandgrace He’s directed every ep,ever! A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Debra is renowned for her starring role in Will and Grace

Meanwhile, Debra also discussed her decision to dye her naturally brown hair auburn when she was first starting out in Hollywood. The star was required to change her locks for her film debut in 1995's A Walk in the Clouds, and she loved the look so much that she's never gone back.

"I had been auditioning for a year as a brunette and all of a sudden, when I turned red, I started getting jobs. And that's when I said, 'I'm gonna stay a redhead,'" she smiled.

