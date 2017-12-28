Newly-single Davina McCall says menopause has been a ‘rebirth’ The TV star also extolled the virtues of exercise

Newly single Davina McCall has revealed that far from being a difficult time for her, hitting the menopause has given her a new lease of life – something middle-aged men hitting mid-life crises may not be so lucky to experience. In a revealing podcast, Is it Just Me?, with former Glamour editor Jo Elvin, the 50-year-old TV star told how she’s enjoyed becoming free of the worry of whether or not she is appealing to men, and acknowledged that men 'don’t talk enough' about their own mid-life issues.

Davina works out regularly and has a fantastic figure to show for it

"We as women get to a point where we get to the menopause, and it’s far from being a time where everything falls apart," she said. "It’s like a rebirth, the menopause," she added, explaining that it’s a time when many women start to finally put themselves first after a life of looking after others.

"It’s a weird thing where women go, what do I want? We've been selfless, we've looked after other people. Women think, 'I don't care if I appeal to men anymore, I want to feel amazing in myself, and I want to be the version of myself I can be.' Whereas guys think, 'Am I losing my allure? Where am I going, what's my job? That's a mid life crisis for a guy.' I feel like we get reborn and we are enjoying complete revelation with women – we have so many women to look up to, so many fantastic role models. But men need the same - men don't talk enough."

Davina, who announced her separation from husband Matthew Robertson in November, also spoke about her love of exercise, admitting she does it as much for the mental benefits as the physical ones. Her interview comes after the thoughtful star recorded a message of support for anyone feeling lonely over the Christmas holidays.

Davina has split from husband Matthew Robertson

"I think it’s one of those days, isn’t it? Where, sometimes even if you’re in a huge group of people it’s quite possible to feel lonely or if you’ve lost someone you really care about, and this is your first Christmas without them, or if you couldn’t get home to your family," she said in her video. "Anyway, I’m sending everybody a great big Christmassy hug. It’s only a day, and if you are feeling terrible, cuddle up with a duvet, make yourself some food as that’s a nice act of self-love, and go watch some funny Christmas films. Lots of love, and I’ll be back at some point on Instagram this week."