Demi Lovato is offering free therapy sessions to fans The Confident singer said she wants to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues

Demi Lovato is offering free therapy sessions to fans attending concerts on her U.S tour. The Confident singer, who has bipolar disorder, said she wants to "take away the stigma of mental illness" as she opened up about her plans. Fans with tickets to her live shows will be able to sign up to therapy sessions and listen to speakers discussing mental health.

"It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over, and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it'll be incredible and a very moving and inspiring experience," Demi told Good Morning America.

Demi has been open about her own struggles with depression, eating disorders and substance abuse, and now co-owns CAST centres, which treat addiction and mental health. She offered the same sessions for fans when she toured with Nick Jonas in 2016.

"I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realised they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way, it's changed lives, and I want to be able to do that again," Demi explained. "My whole life, you know, is about giving back, and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."

Demi often shares empowering messages with her fans on social media regarding mental health, and recently told her followers that she is continuing to work hard on recovery from her eating disorder, detailing her everyday struggle with "self-criticism". Sharing a photo of herself looking happy while posing in a swimsuit on the beach, the 25-year-old wrote: "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism."

She added: "Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery."