Gary Barlow shares his 'game-changer' workout and healthy recipes with fans #BarlowsBootcamp continues on the Take That singer's social media channels

Gary Barlow is continuing to inspire his fans and encourage them to join his health kick with motivational social media posts. The Take That singer, who launched his virtual 'Barlow Bootcamp' in January, has been sharing healthy recipes and his "game-changer" workout on Facebook and Instagram.

Most recently, Gary teamed up with vegan bloggers BOSH! to learn how to cook ratatouille. "One of my aims this year was to eat more plant-based food! I met up with the guys at @bosh.tv to get some recipe ideas. First up ratatouille!" Gary captioned a photo of himself grilling sliced aubergine in a griddle pan.

Gary Barlow cooked ratatouille with vegan bloggers BOSH!

The 46-year-old has also been receiving plenty of healthy meal inspiration from sisters Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley, who have each shown him how to make delicious fresh salads, Hoisin duck pancakes and sauerkraut, which he said is "good for the tummy, dangerous if you have small children!"

As well as sharing recipe inspiration, Gary has revealed the secret to his toned physique - yoga! The singer said practicing yoga had been a "game-changer" for him, and shared a video of himself and personal trainer Shona Vertue following a morning practice routine, saying: "Can't tell you how much yoga helps me on a daily basis".

Gary said yoga has been a "game-changer" for him

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "A daily diary of food, drink and exercise is a great way of seeing where you're going wrong. I even log my water intake to make sure I'm getting enough. Being hydrated is a fabulous feeling. Most of us never know it. It also keeps the hunger pains away. I'll post a pic of my diary each day. Try it. Check my stories for my every day rituals. I won't be doing that every day so take note."

The singer's fans have thrown themselves into the bootcamp challenge and joined Gary on his health kick. He's been responding to followers who have tweeted photos of their progress, saluting and praising them.