Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy diet and fitness routine revealed The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is healthier than ever during her pregnancy, according to her nutritionist. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has maintained the healthy diet and exercise routine that helped her to lose 40lbs in 2015.

Dr Goglia, celebrity nutritionist and G-Plans founder told People: "She's doing great. She's added a smidge of dairy, and she makes sure to have good, consistent eating patterns and proper exercise protocols." Khloé previously admitted that she had lost 11lbs after eliminating milk and cheese from her diet, but has evidently decided she may benefit from eating it again.

Khloé Kardashian has maintained her healthy diet throughout her pregnancy

In January, Khloé admitted that she has been having serious cravings throughout her pregnancy. Writing on her website, the mum-to-be explained: "Of course I have cravings and I give in to them. But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I'm not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don't eat like that. But, if I'm craving something, I make sure I give it to myself."

The 33-year-old has also maintained a regular fitness routine, but has faced criticism from some people who suggested she just take it easy during her pregnancy. "Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery," she said. "I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."

The mum-to-be has also stayed active

However, Khloé revealed that she wants to go back to her pre-pregnancy figure. "Body, I miss you," she wrote alongside a throwback picture from her shoot with clothing brand Good American. Fans rushed to offer words of encouragement, with one saying: "Embrace your pregnancy body, honestly I bet you don't feel it now but you'll miss it when it's gone! I miss mine!" Another added: "Just think of the amazing little baby you are growing, that is way better than having the hot body."

