Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her weight in a deleted scene from her popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that her eight-year-old son is catching up with her, with just a 36 lbs difference. Chatting to her sister Khloe and their friend, Simon Gebrelul, Kourtney was making a salad when Khloe said: "You know she's 97 pounds?" Kourtney was quick to reply: "Guess what? I gained a pound – I'm 98 pounds since yesterday to today," adding: "'You know Mason is 62."

Kourtney is just under five feet tall

The 38-year-old is very petite at just five feet tall, and previously revealed that she had gotten her weight down to 116 lbs five months after welcoming her son Reign in December 2014. However, she explained her weighy by captioning the post: "I'm five feet tall, so everyone relax. I'm on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation." The reality show star has previously opened up about her weight loss tricks, telling Byrdie: "Whenever I notice that I'm feeling bloated or like I need to step up [my body] or something, it's always because I'm not drinking enough water. When I step up the water, I'll instantly lose like two pounds in one day."

Kourtney with her son

She added: "Half the time when you're hungry, you're really thirsty. I mean, I eat constantly throughout the day, so I'm not saying don't eat and just drink water, but I notice I eat less just because I'm so full from the water." Speaking about her workout routine to Shape magazine, she added: "Women always ask me how to get back in shape after having a baby. I always say, 'Know when's the right time for your workout and commit to doing it.' For me, I have to get up at 7 a.m. every day, before everyone else, leave Mason in bed with Scott, and go for a run. Thirty minutes of cardio is right outside my door."