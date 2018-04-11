David Beckham hits the gym with son Cruz, 13 – see their challenging workout The retired footballer followed a challenging workout with his youngest son

Like father, like son! David Beckham's youngest son Cruz, 13, appears to be following in his dad's footsteps as he joined him for a gym session in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The teenager made his way through a series of challenging exercises alongside his dad, including battle ropes, sit ups and pushing a weight sled across the gym floor.

David shared a glimpse at their workout on Instagram Stories, revealing they were being put through their paces by celebrity personal trainer Chase Weber, who also posted videos from the session on social media. In one clip, Cruz can be seen looking scared as he holds onto the sled as his dad pushes it from one side of the gym to the other.

Cruz has been keeping active during the family's trip to Los Angeles, and also demonstrated his impressive gymnastics skills in an Instagram video at the weekend, showing himself running up and performing a flip over a box. "Flips," he captioned the short clip.

The talented teenager appears to enjoy working out alongside his dad and older brothers Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 16. However, he has previously sparked concern from fans who have said he is too young to be doing such challenging strength workouts. "Too young to lift, it isn't good for the backbone and growth," one concerned follower commented on one of Cruz's Instagram videos in summer 2017. "You are way too young for this," another wrote.

The father-son duo were put through their paces by celebrity trainer Chase Weber

The Beckhams have been spending the school holidays in the US, first visiting Miami before travelling to Los Angeles, where they have been joined by oldest child Brooklyn. Victoria shared a gorgeous photo of her three sons eating out at a restaurant on Tuesday, captioning the picture: "Love my boys so much." David has also been sharing pictures with his children, including a cute one of him and Harper, which he titled: "Pretty girl".

Brooklyn, who is currently studying photography at university in New York, made headlines for a different reason over the weekend as he was pictured kissing model Lexi Woods – seemingly confirming the end of his relationship with Chloe Moretz.