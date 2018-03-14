Rochelle Humes reveals husband Marvin is her 'biggest cheerleader' during gruelling marathon training The mum-of-two is training for the London Marathon

Rochelle Humes has thanked her husband Marvin for his unwavering support while she is training for the London Marathon. The mum-of-two said Marvin was her "biggest cheerleader" in a post revealing that her gruelling training routine had driven her to tears on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of herself wiping her eyes during a run while Marvin affectionately pats her shoulder and smiles, Rochelle told fans: "No one said training for the LDN Marathon would be easy!!! @pmacfitness caught the actual moment I had a little cry on today's run… I really wasn't feeling very positive today, to top it off it was chucking it down. Thanks to my Hubby for always being my biggest cheerleader. Although in this picture I'm sure he's laughing at me. I'm running for @teenage_cancer if you wanna sponsor me it would be much appreciated."

Rochelle Humes thanked her husband Marvin for supporting her through marathon training

Luckily, Rochelle was feeling more positive as she resumed training with her trainer Peter Mac on Wednesday. The 28-year-old posted a snap of herself and Peter smiling mid-run, and told her 1.1 million Instagram followers: "They say after every bad run comes a good one and, today was good. Thanks @pmacfitness for giving me that much needed push (don't watch the sweaty face and hair mask)."

Rochelle is in training for the London Marathon, which falls on 22 April, and has already raised almost £2,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. As well as relying on the support of her husband Marvin, she has also been working hard with their personal trainer to ensure she is fit enough to run 26.2 miles.

Rochelle has been training with celebrity trainer Peter Mac

Peter is the man responsible for Marvin's impressive fitness transformation in 2017, and also counts Giovanna Fletcher and Katie Piper among his celebrity clients. Sharing his top tips for anyone starting a new fitness routine with HELLO!, Peter explained: "Be consistent, you may not see the goals instantly. I promise you the worst thing you can do is stop as if you stop, NOTHING will happen! It's going to happen! Let's go!"

