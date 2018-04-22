Rochelle Humes cheered on by Marvin and daughter Alaia as she runs the London Marathon The TV presenter was running to raise money for Teenager Cancer Trust

Rochelle Humes was one of the thousands runners to brave the heat on Sunday morning and take part in the 2018 London Marathon – and understandably, she was very nervous. The TV presenter - who has been documenting her training over the past few months – took to Instagram before the race to tell her followers how she was feeling. She said: "I have never been so scared in my entire life. I am petrified. Thanks for everyone who have sent me messages." A while later, Rochelle posted another video of her walking to the start line with her friend. "Is it too late to pull out? Let's run away in the opposite direction!" she joked.

Rochelle Humes was captured on Marvin's camera as she raced past her family during the Marathon

Proud husband Marvin Humes also shared snippets from the other side of the running track as he cheered on from the side with the couple's four-year-old daughter Alaia. Marvin said: "So just here with the missus, I mean these are the elite guys, Mo Farrah has just gone through so I think she's going to be a while yet. Go Rochy!" A while later, Rochelle appeared as Marvin and her daughter cheered for her. "Here, there she is! Come on Rochy! Go on!" he told the camera.

Rochelle and her friends ran to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Rochelle is raising money of Teenager Cancer Trust, and is one of the many famous faces taking part in the 26.2 mile run. Chris Evans – who recently announced that he was expecting twins with wife Natasha Shishmanian – is a regular, having completed the course three times since 2015, and is raising money this year for Children in Need. Gordon Ramsay's 18-year-old twins Jack and Holly are also running to raise money for Great Ormond Street - a charity close to their heart. The Queen – who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday – was out at the beginning of the race to press the start button, looking vibrant in a ink jacket and skirt with a matching hat. Prince Harry also turned up to hand out trophies to the winners.

