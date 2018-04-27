Lisa Riley reveals her go-to workout after 12 stone weight loss The Loose Women star said it was just what she "needed"

Lisa Riley has revealed one of her favourite workouts that she loves not only for fitness, but also its benefits to her mental health. The Loose Women star, who has lost 12 stone in recent years, shared a photo from her private yoga session on Thursday, posting a snap of her yoga mat and bottle of water.

"Crazy crazy busy day... now to quieten my brain and let everything go I've got my private yoga session... just what's needed... and the end of the day. Namaste," she wrote. Lisa has released a diet book, Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet, following her staggering weight loss, which saw her drop from a size 30 to a slim size 12. As well as doing yoga classes, Lisa has previously credited 45-minute cardio workouts and HIIT training at home for helping her to shed the weight.

Lisa Riley has revealed she follows yoga workouts

Prior to her diet, Lisa told The Mirror her typical meals, which included a toastie with fries and a can of fizzy drink for her lunch, while a bottle of wine would be included in every dinner. Countless crisps, sandwiches, chocolate bars and bowls of cereal meanwhile, would be consumed in-between meals. Now, Lisa's trim figure is maintained by small portions – with a typical breakfast consisting of hot water and lemon with porridge and honey, while lunch is butternut squash, soup and oatcakes. For dinner, she will eat cod with roasted vegetables, while snacks are limited, and include almonds, fruit, and coffee.

The Loose Women star has lost 12 stone in recent years

Lisa also recommended people to avoid scales when wishing to lose weight, as it will only "depress yourself." She said: "You can tell if you've lost weight because your clothes – and common sense – will tell you, so don’t hop on and off the scales 10 times a day."

