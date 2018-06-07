Inside Viva Mayr: The wellness retreat where Millie Mackintosh is doing a pre-wedding detox The former Made in Chelsea star is preparing for her wedding to Hugo Taylor

With her nuptials to fiancé Hugo Taylor approaching this summer, Millie Mackintosh is undergoing a pre-wedding cleanse at a wellness retreat in the Austrian alps. The former Made in Chelsea star has travelled to the Viva Mayr resort Altaussee, a "modern and luxurious" health centre overlooking Lake Alatussee which promises "relaxation, healing and well-being".

There are 60 rooms within the resort, all with picturesque mountain views. The centre has a lavish spa, tennis courts, biking and running trails for guests to stay active during their stay, but like Millie, they may choose to do something more relaxing like yoga. The bride-to-be shared a photo of herself practicing yoga by the beautiful lake on Wednesday, writing: "Woke up in paradise."

Millie Mackintosh is at the Viva Mayr resort in Austria

The wellness retreat focuses on using natural salts from the lake as part of a detoxification programme which has been established for almost 100 years. Visitors are said to consume around 600 calories a day, with foods such as gluten and dairy off the menu. Epsom salts and enemas are given to aid the detoxification process, while visitors are also given medications that are supposed to reduce the acidity of the body.

Millie will also receive mind-body therapies, regular abdominal massages and lessons on how to chew food properly to ensure efficient digestion. And while it doesn't exactly sound like fun, it's said to provide effective results and has become popular among stars including models Karlie Kloss and Suki Waterhouse, the Rolling Stones and even politician Michael Gove.

The bride-to-be is on a pre-wedding cleanse

However, a stay doesn't come cheap; rooms start at €240 per night and rise to €1,200 for single occupancy, and include an individually devised cuisine based on the Mayr principles. And you can expect to pay extra for each individual treatment - €175 for each medical examination, €80 for a 15-minute abdominal massage and €95 for a 45-minute yoga session - so the overall price could soon mount up over a full week-long stay.

