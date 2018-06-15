Scarlett Moffatt on her dramatic weight loss and why she's happier now she's a size 12 The I'm a Celebrity winner dropped to a size 8 for her fitness DVD

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about her dramatic weight loss, admitting it was not sustainable for her to maintain. The I'm a Celebrity winner dropped from a size 18 to a size eight before releasing her fitness DVD in 2016, but has since gained some weight back to become a healthy size 12.

"I was so focused on staying slim I stopped being sociable," Scarlett said in a candid interview with The Sun. "I was like, 'I can't drink this then I'll be hungover and I'll want to eat a McDonald’s breakfast the next day,' so I never really got into a good routine.

Scarlett Moffatt says she's found balance since regaining some weight

"Whereas now I like going to the gym but I also like going for food. So for me, it's not necessarily that I'm the most happy with my body, I'm just happy with life. I've got the balance right."

And she says that just because she's gained a little weight it doesn't make her unfit – in fact, she is currently training to complete the Great North Run in September. "I still go to the gym. I can walk upstairs and not get out of breath, so I must be doing alright," Scarlett said.

Scarlett dropped from a size 18 to a size 8 in 2016

Scarlett has spoken openly about body image, and previously warned her Instagram followers about the pressures of social media, as so much of what they see has been edited and filtered. In a video shared on Instagram, the former Gogglebox star - who appeared makeup-free - told her followers: "So obviously I haven't got any makeup on, look at my freckles! My eyebrows are in dire need of a trim and I have got no nails on. On social media everyone puts out what they want everyone to see."

She added: "But no one puts this stuff up. So I don't want you to panic and think you aren't perfect because everybody is beautiful in their own way. So just chill, have a lovely day and stay positive."