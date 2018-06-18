Andrea McLean reveals she thought she would die after battling life-threatening blood disease The Loose Women panellist has opened up about her battle with a rare illness

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has spoken out about her fears of dying after she was diagnosed with a rare life-threating blood disease. The 48-year-old opened up to The Daily Mirror, telling them how doctors had discovered that she had the condition, known as medium vessel vasculiti, after she had a hysterectomy in 2016. The star told the publication about how she reacted to the news, saying: "When you think life is coming to an end, you've never wanted to live so much." The mum-of-two added: "I stopped being afraid of saying what I wanted. And I stopped caring what people thought of me."

Andrea's condition causes blood vessels to inflame and can prevent blood going to organs, and causing vital organ failure as a result. "With the threat of a serious illness hanging over me, I now knew that I couldn’t hold myself back any longer. I didn’t want to look back on my life and wish I'd been brave enough to do something that was within my power to do, but a fear of failure held me back," she said. Luckily for Andrea, the doctors removed the affected area and she has been given the all clear for the moment. The star has previously spoken about her diagnosis on Loose Women, but didn’t talk about how it had affected her.

The Loose Women panellist got married to Nick Feeney after her diagnosis

The former weather girl has certainly been keeping to her word and living life to the full since her health scare. At the end of 2017, Andrea tied the knot to Nick Feeney surrounded by her family and close friends, including some of her Loose Women friends. Most recently, she enjoyed a girls' holiday to Ibiza with famous pals Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Jane Moore, Saira Khan, Linda Robson and Kaye Adams, where they relaxed at a luxury health and fitness retreat, sunbathed on the beach and took part in plenty of mum dancing. "Just a bunch of Mother Flossers hanging out in Ibiza...," Andrea captioned a video posted on her Instagram account, which showed the women in matching "Mother Flosser" T-shirts as they showcased their moves by the poolside.