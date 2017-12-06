Meghan Markle's go-to nude lipstick and her other favourite beauty products

Call it the Meghan Markle beauty effect! Not only is the Suits star inspiring fans with her choices in fashion, but with beauty as well. Cosmetics brand MEMI make-up has seen sales of nude shades similar to those worn by Meghan rise by 65 percent since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry at the end of November, as women try to emulate her look.

Meghan wore a muted taupe nude lipstick in the interview where she and Harry announced their happy news, and it's likely she was wearing her favorite shade — Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria. Should you wish to try Meghan's favourite lipstick for yourself, the taupe nude shade, inspired by none other than Victoria Beckham, costs £24.

Meghan Markle has previously revealed she loves of Charlotte Tilbury lipstick

The 36-year-old is among a number of celebrities who swear by Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks, including Sienna Miller, Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney. And Meghan has another lip product that she loves to keep her pout in perfect condition — Fresh Sugar Advanced Lip Therapy Treatment with SPF 15. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips," Meghan once told Beautybanter.

As well as looking subtle and sophisticated, nude lips have been a huge beauty trend for 2017, and thanks to Meghan's influence, it's a look that's set to continue well into the New Year. "The trend for sheer, nude lips and more natural make-up was first highlighted on the Spring/Summer 2017 catwalks and has been seen on bloggers and celebrities ever since," MEMImakeup.com co-founder and cosmetics expert Millie Watson said. "This look creates an illusion of being make-up free but with full coverage. The nude trend looks set to stay."

Meghan swears by Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria

Although she is a Hollywood star, Meghan has previously revealed that she loves to incorporate a number of budget buys into her beauty routine, including a NIVEA Q10 firming body lotion that sells for just £3.70. She is also a fan of eyeliner from MAC, mascara from Dior and blusher from cosmetics brand Nars. "I use it on and off camera as it gives you a nice glow from within," Meghan said.