Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was allowed banned make-up on I'm A Celeb: find out why Producers made an exception for the new Queen of the Jungle

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has revealed she was allowed to take make-up into the I'm A Celebrity jungle – despite it being banned for other contestants. The 23-year-old Made in Chelsea star, who was crowned winner of the 2017 series, confirmed to the Sun that she was given permission to apply foundation because of a pre-existing skin condition. "I honestly wouldn't have been able to look any of my campmates in the eye if I didn't have my make-up on," Toff admitted. "When producers told me it was banned I broke down in tears and said, 'I can't do this'.

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was allowed to take make-up into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

"I've been to the doctors so much over the years. It's a medical problem and I've been on strong tablets for six months trying to get rid of [the spots]. So show bosses agreed that because it was a medical problem, I was allowed to put foundation on once a day in the morning. I wish I could walk around with no make-up on but I have big angry red marks all down the side of my cheeks. Some people don't understand how badly it upsets my confidence and upsets me."

STORY: I'm A Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo's beauty secrets revealed

However, the reality star also revealed that her jungle diet – which mainly consisted of rice and beans - has done wonders for her skin. "I think it must be something I'm eating," she added. "I'm going to have allergy tests."

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their support

Toff lost 4kg in weight during her time in the jungle, and admitted she felt "really skinny" after leaving camp. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot with fans showing her sat cross-legged on her hotel bed, preparing to tuck into three plates of food. "Happiest girl in the whole entire world," she wrote. "Hoping I don't wake up and this has all been a dream. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for me. I'm missing the jungle already 😩 started in my hammock now I'm here!!!!!!!!!!! Reading all your comments and I’m speechless. ❤❤❤❤ Toff xxxxxxxxxx."