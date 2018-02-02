EastEnders star Lisa Faulkner shows off natural beauty with makeup-free selfie See the lovely Instagram post here

EastEnders actress Lisa Faulkner is one stunning woman! The soap star, who plays businesswoman Fi Browning in the BBC show, showed off her natural beauty by taking to her Instagram page to share a flawless makeup-free picture of herself. With her blonde tresses pulled away from her face, 45-year-old Lisa happily flaunted her bare complexion. "No makeup no filter still in my pyjamas on the bathroom floor," she wrote in the caption.

Lisa Faulkner posted this lovely makeup-free selfie

Fans immediately rushed to heap praise on the "refreshing" photo, with one saying: "So refreshing to see your post and not be scared to share this on Instagram, lovely lady with or without makeup." Another said: "Natural beauty! So glad you haven’t gone down the awful obvious Botox road! You look great." A third post read: "You're gorgeous all the time." Another commented: "Still look lovely and natural."

Last year, the TV chef-turned-actress revealed her top beauty tips, telling the Express: "Drink lots of water and sleep. When my skin is looking bad, it’s usually because I’m tired and stressed, so I drink lots of water and go to bed early." Of her favourite go-to products, she shared: "ARK Skincare is brilliant. I have rosacea and ARK has completely changed my skin… a Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser, Charlotte Tilbury mascara and Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream."

The star played Fi Browning in EastEnders

Although Lisa has now left EastEnders, the actress recently teased she could one day return. While appearing on Loose Women earlier in the month, Lisa was asked if she would ever return to the BBC One soap, to which she said: "If they want me back, I could go back. It was such great fun and they were so lovely to work with.​​​​​"

