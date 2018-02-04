Brooklyn Beckham steps out with black eyeliner – and he looks unrecognisable! David and Victoria Beckham's son rocked a new look while out in LA on Saturday

Brooklyn Beckham has been known to experiment with different looks over the years, and turned heads when he stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday with distinctive smudged black eyeliner around his eyes. David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son was celebrating his girlfriend, Chloe Moretz's 21st birthday, and styled his makeup with a white shirt and braces. The photography student shared photos from the night on Instagram stories, including one of him with Chloe's best friend, actress Kathryn Gallagher. Chloe also posted snaps throughout her night of celebrations. in one snap, she posed with Brooklyn and a group of friends next to a giant helium balloon spelling out her name.

This isn’t the first time that Brooklyn has rocked a new look. The teenager – like his famous dad - often changes his hairstyle, and has been seen throughout time with a range of different styles. In December, his Spice Girl mum Victoria teased her son when he sported black spiky hair. The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of Brooklyn and Dennis the Menace, writing besides the image: "@brooklynbeckham X That hair!!!," then adding: "@chloegmoretz what have u done!! kisses x."

Brooklyn Beckham wore black eyeliner for girlfriend Chloe Moretz's birthday celebrations

Brooklyn and Chloe have been dating on-and-off over the past few years, and rekindled their romance in 2017. In September, Brooklyn confirmed that they were back together after posting a photograph of Chloe on his Instagram account, which he captioned: "My girl." The budding photographer shared a black-and-white snap of himself in his apartment, showing him sitting on a bed while watching TV, with an unseen girl's leg on his lap. Chloe, 20, was tagged in the photo, which was captioned: "These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl." Chloe also confirmed their romance by posting a love heart and fallen rose emoji in the comments section.

Brooklyn, Chloe and friends celebrating in LA

The young couple first started dating back in 2014, before reuniting in 2016. Chloe confirmed their relationship on TV that May. Speaking on US chat show The Talk, the If I Stay star revealed that the couple's relationship had been suffering as they were followed whenever they stepped out together, and so they decided to embrace the attention. She said: "We've been on and off together for a couple of years now, and we just kind of made it official. We were always running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, 'you know what? It's affecting our relationship.'"

