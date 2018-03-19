Kim Kardashian slammed by fans for non-inclusive concealer range Social media users believe the shades only cater to lighter skin

Kim Kardashian West sent the internet into a spin when she recently released campaign shots for her new line of KKW Beauty concealers featuring a diverse range of models with different ages and skin tones. However, she is now facing a backlash as angry fans are complaining that the 16 shades in the range do not cater to darker skin, despite them being heavily marketed as inclusive. One Twitter user commented: "The irony of the new KKW concealer launch is having a dark skin model in the shoot that can’t even use any of the shades being promoted."

Fans say the shades do not live up to the inclusive marketing campaign

Another added: "Anyone going to bring up the fact that the KKW concealer shade range is straight up disrespectful to WOC [women of colour]?" And one compared the products to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line – widely praised for its huge range of colours and inclusive approach – saying: "Love you Kim but it's sad that it took Rihanna for people to realise that women come in all shades."

However, the model featured in the campaign, Mouna Fadiga, took to Instagram to defend the brand. She commented: "I can tell you that they did not chose (sic) me only to pretend; I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep (sic) it on me and went have diner with a friend." KKW Beauty has not yet responded to any of the criticism.

Kim first announced her KKW Beauty line back in June 2017 with a series of cryptic Instagram posts, and her other available products include Creme Highlight Sticks, Creme Contour Sticks and shimmering power and lipglosses Ultralight Beams.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner also has her own popular make-up range, and the 20-year-old beauty guru recently announced she's releasing a new line of cosmetics inspired by her weeks-old baby Stormi Webster. She gave a sneak peek at the new line of lipsticks, highlighters, glosses and eye colours in videos posted on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. "A few of my favourites. Inspired by Stormi," she captioned one snap. "I worked on this pretty much (through) my entire pregnancy. Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it."