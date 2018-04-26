Susanna Reid's 'twin' makes appearance on GMB – and you'll never guess who it is Good Morning Britain viewers couldn't get over how much Susanna looked like THIS guest…

Does Susanna Reid have a twin? Good Morning Britain viewers are convinced she does! On Thursday's show, eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to comment on just how much the TV presenter looked like celebrity guest Kirstie Allsopp – who was on the show to talk about her new project, The Handmade Fair, and to comment on the Duchess of Cambridge's much-debated appearance following the birth of the royal baby on Monday. Both Susanna and Kirstie were dressed in vibrant print dresses, while other similarities included their hair – which they had both styled in bouncy blowdrys for the show. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Kirstie looks like Susanna's twin," while another said: "Kirstie Allsopp and Susanna Reid could be sisters."

Susanna Reid looked lovely in a printed dress on Thursday's GMB

During her appearance on the show, Kirstie opened up about the pressures Kate would have felt to follow in the steps of the late Princess Diana, who appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing with a newborn Prince William, and later Prince Harry after their births. Kirstie – a mum-of-two - said: "She's always going to feel that pressure. Diana came out and did it. So, of course I suspect that the Duchess of Cambridge wants to be seen to do it."

Kirstie also looked lovely in a floral dress

Kirstie herself knows only too well what it's like to have your appearance under discussion. The Location, Location, Location star lost an impressive two stone last year, dropping from a size 16 to a size 12 after cutting out potatoes, wine and sugar from her diet. Kirstie's impressive weight loss made headlines, and the TV star later told HELLO! about what had motivated her to slim down.

Viewers were quick to notice the likeness between Kirstie and Susanna's appearances

"Part of it was some people saying to me 'You’re such an inspiration for curvy women' and me saying, ‘No, that’s not what I want to be.' [I decided] I shouldn’t be perceived as encouraging people to be overweight, that’s not right. As mothers, daughters, sisters, colleagues, we need to be setting an example and safeguarding others' health. We have a world regarded National Health system - it is being crucified by obesity. As a passionate believer in our state health system we have to be responsible," she said.