Sam Faiers has welcomed her second child – find out more! The former TOWIE star announced her baby news on Sunday

Sam Faiers has welcomed her second child, HELLO! Online can reveal! A spokesman on behalf of Samantha and her boyfriend Paul said: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well." Congratulations to the whole family! Sam, 26, and Paul are already proud parents to their one-year-old son Paul and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary together.

Sam Faiers and her boyfriend Paul have become parenst again Photo credit: Instagram/samanthafaiers

Former TOWIE star Sam is yet to share the happy news on her social media page, but fans will be eagerly awaiting the first photo of the newborn. The couple revealed their pregnancy in early July, and a month later Sam hinted that they could be welcoming a girl second time round. During an appearance on This Morning, she teased: "It's a small bump. I'm carrying a lot different to how I did with Paul."

When questioned if she thought it could be a girl, Sam responded: "It could be, we're keeping it a surprise." The TV star also admitted that she has had no morning sickness or cravings this time - although she confessed that she has been extremely fatigued, but thinks that is down to the pressures of having a toddler. She shared: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they’re brothers and they grow up [together], equally I’d like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I’ve got one of each."

Sam has documented her pregnancy on the TV series The Mummy Diaries and recently revealed on This Morning that she will be doing a third series of her TV show, where the cameras will follow her and her partner Paul as they become parents again. The series is due to air early next year.