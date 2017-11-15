Victoria Beckham shares pregnancy fashion hack - take note Kate! The former Spice Girl shares four children with her husband David

Victoria Beckham has revealed an ingenious fashion trick for pregnant women – and the Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third baby with Prince William, may want to take note! The former Spice Girl was speaking to members of the public in New York via an iPad when an expectant woman approached her. "I'm pregnant, six months. I don't know what to wear!" said the woman. "You know what I did?" replied Victoria. "I took my jeans, and I cut little V's and I put elastic in the side." She sweetly added: "You look very chic, you don't need advice! You don't need advice."

Victoria, 43, was doling out fashion tips to complete strangers in Central Park. She spoke to the public through an iPad, carried by Vanity Fair's Derek Blasberg. The video was uploaded to the site this week, and starts with Victoria agreeing to do the segment with Derek, if members of the public pay $2 for a piece of advice. "I will have to give them what they want, what they really, really want," she said, quoting the Spice Girls' hit track Wannabe. All proceeds were donated to UNAIDs, of which Victoria is a Goodwill Ambassador.

The mother-of-four also met a fellow Brit, who was on holiday in New York. "My question is, what's the best tip to wearing high heels all day?" Victoria replied: "When I do wear a heel, I try to go for something a little bit more on the comfortable side. Normally I'm running around after four children, I wouldn't be able to move in those heels. Have a lovely rest of your holiday!"

The video comes shortly after Victoria's representative confirmed that the ex-pop star will not take part in next year's Spice Girls reunion. "Victoria has said many times, she loved her time in the Spice Girls and continues to be full of affection for the girls and the happy memories they created together, however her future focus is her family and fashion brand," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

The Sun had reported that the five band members are regrouping for a one-off reunion. "The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion," a source said. "As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion."