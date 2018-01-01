Alex Jones praised for sharing breastfeeding photo of baby Teddy The One Show host welcomed her first baby on 22 January 2017

Alex Jones had a lot to celebrate in 2017, with The One Show presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson welcoming their baby son Teddy in January. To mark the end of the year, the doting mum shared a touching never-before-seen photo of her young family, taken shortly after Teddy's arrival. Welsh-born Alex posted the black-and-white picture on her Instagram account, which showed the new mum breastfeeding her baby as Charlie looks on adoringly. The TV presenter captioned it: "2017 you were the best yet. Happy new year to all our friends. Blwyddyn newydd dda bawb. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2018 xxx."

Alex Jones praised 2017 for being the "best yet"

Many fans were quick to praise Alex on sharing the photograph, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing such a beautiful positive breastfeeding photo. Your photo will help a lot of mamma's to be to be confident to breastfeed well done you xx." Another user said: "Beautiful picture Alex. Happy New Year to you & yours." A third added: "What a beautiful photograph! Wishing you all another wonderful year...."

Following Teddy's arrival, the 40-year-old TV presenter has spent the past year working on her parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, a book that is aimed at older mothers. Alex recently opened up about her hopes to have another baby in a rare interview. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky."

Teddy turns one on 22 January

The presenter added that she would have liked six months off on maternity leave from The One Show, but 'taking time off is hard' when you have a baby later in life and have a successful job. Alex explained that while she was excited to become a mum, she worried about going on maternity and leaving such a sought-after role. However, she told the paper that she needn't have worried as the BBC supported her.